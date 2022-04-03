Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

