Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 164,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.52.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.