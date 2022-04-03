Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $765,000 in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

