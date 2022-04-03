Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,600 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $6,464,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $557,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $53.64 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

