Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iRobot worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in iRobot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $63.47 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

