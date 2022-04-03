Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.