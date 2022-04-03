Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,400 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

