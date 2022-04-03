HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.
HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 336,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $43.94.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.