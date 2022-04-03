HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 336,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $43.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

