Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock remained flat at $$10.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 690,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,458. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $291.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

