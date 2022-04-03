Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of Huttig Building Products stock remained flat at $$10.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 690,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,458. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $291.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Huttig Building Products (Get Rating)
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
