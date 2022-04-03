HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.99.

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

