Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00018856 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $75.12 million and $841,760.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.79 or 0.07530373 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,221.06 or 0.99851660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,201,636 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

