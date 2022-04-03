Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 841,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 502,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hyliion by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

HYLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,260. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

