HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $366,727.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $366,727.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

