iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ibio Inc., formerly known as iBioPharma Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing vaccines and therapeutic proteins based upon its plant-based iBioLaunch platform technology. The Company’s hydroponically grown green plants can be used for the development and manufacture of proteins applicable to a range of disease agents, such as influenza, sleeping sickness, anthrax, plague, human papillomavirus and veterinary influenza applications. IBio, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of iBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

iBio stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -5.43. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 8.09.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. Analysts expect that iBio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iBio by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

