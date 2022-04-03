Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 311,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ichor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.