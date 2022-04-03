Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,585.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.