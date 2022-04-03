IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $74.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.