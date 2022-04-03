Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

IMTX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Immatics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

