Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches Market Cap of $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.