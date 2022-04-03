Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INFI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

INFI stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

