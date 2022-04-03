Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,711,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,771. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $6,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.