Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.12

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$20.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.93, with a volume of 248,630 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -18.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

