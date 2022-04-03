Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires 1,141 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,141 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £3,126.34 ($4,095.28).

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,151.66).

LGEN opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.55) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

