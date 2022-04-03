Insider Buying: RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) Insider Buys A$69,930.00 in Stock

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH – Get Rating) insider Anne Carnell acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$69,930.00 ($52,578.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Get RAS Technology alerts:

About RAS Technology (Get Rating)

RAS Technology Holdings Limited provides integrated data, content, and software as a service (SaaS) solution to the racing and wagering industries in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Sri Lanka. It offers wholesale data, content and distribution, wagering technology and services, specialist data services to retail and private customers, digital and media, and consulting and integrity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.