Insider Buying: RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) Insider Buys A$69,930.00 in Stock

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH – Get Rating) insider Anne Carnell acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$69,930.00 ($52,578.95).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
About RAS Technology (Get Rating)
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RAS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.