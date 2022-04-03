Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,834,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,430,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

