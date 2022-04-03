Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 658 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $14,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BLFS stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $961.33 million, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.