Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $12,165.28 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $12,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

