Insider Selling: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $1,446,170.88 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

