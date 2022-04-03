Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells 20,638 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

