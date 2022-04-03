Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO Sells $377,200.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $74.47 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

