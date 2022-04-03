Insider Selling: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

