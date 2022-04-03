Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $33,680.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SIG opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

