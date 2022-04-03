Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.26 and its 200-day moving average is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $249.06.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.