Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.26 and its 200-day moving average is $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $249.06.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.
STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STERIS (STE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.