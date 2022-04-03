Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.