Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IIIN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 135,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $720.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $525,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insteel Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.