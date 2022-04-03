Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Intel stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,598,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

