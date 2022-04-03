Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.89. 12,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

