International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Insider Patrick Magee Buys 2,500 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.29) per share, with a total value of £15,825 ($20,729.63).

International Biotechnology Trust stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. International Biotechnology Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 773.25 ($10.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 639.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 694.26.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

