Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) received a €2.30 ($2.53) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.47) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.46) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.90 ($3.19).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

