inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get inTEST alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.87 on Friday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $691,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.