inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

