Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

ITCI traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 1,209,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $65.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

