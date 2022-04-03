Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

IPI traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $82.51. 422,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,172. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

