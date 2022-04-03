Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 94,050 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $38.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.