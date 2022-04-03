Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

