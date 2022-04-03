Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

VGM opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.