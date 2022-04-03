Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Invesque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

