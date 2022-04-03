Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Shares Up 10%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.
About Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (IVTJF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.