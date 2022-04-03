Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Shares Up 10%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

About Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

