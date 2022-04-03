Investors Purchase High Volume of Monster Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 11,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 291% compared to the average volume of 2,930 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Cowen dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

