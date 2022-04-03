IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

IQEPF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

